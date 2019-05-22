TODAY |

Protesters clash with Indonesian police after election

Associated Press
Supporters of an unsuccessful presidential candidate clashed with security forces in the Indonesian capital today, burning vehicles and throwing rocks at police, which responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

The protesters tried to force their way into the downtown offices of the election supervisory agency yesterday and clashes have continued since then.

National Police spokesman Muhammad Iqbal said the majority of protesters had come from outside Jakarta and nearly 60 suspected provocateurs had been arrested.

Local media reported several deaths and dozens of injured among protesters. The governor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, who is aligned with losing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, said there were six deaths though there has been no official confirmation.

White-robed men blocked streets in one central Jakarta neighborhood and in another, rioters fought running battles with police, throwing rocks and setting fires.

During the night, vehicles and a paramilitary police dormitory were set ablaze as police using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon battled protesters who threw Molotov cocktails and burning projectiles.

Indonesia's Election Commissionsaid President Joko Widodo had won a second term with 55.5 per cent of the vote in the April 17 election.

Subianto, an ultra-nationalist former special forces general, has refused to accept the results and declared himself the winner.

    At least six people were killed and hundreds injured following clashes in Jakarta.
