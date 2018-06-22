Protest over fatal police shooting of unarmed teen suspect blocks interstate highway near Pittsburgh

Protesters shut down a major interstate highway in the Pittsburgh area today, following a fatal police shooting.

Some sat down on Interstate 376, blocking traffic in both directions, while others chanted, demanding justice, on Thursday night local time.

Allegheny County, Pennsylvania police are conducting an independent investigation of the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose, Jr. in East Pittsburgh, a borough about 16 kilometres east of Pittsburgh.

Investigators said an officer stopped the car Antwon and two other people were riding in on Tuesday because it matched the description of a vehicle reported to be involved in a shooting about 15 minutes earlier in a nearby town.

Part of the encounter was captured on video and posted to Facebook by a bystander. As the officer took the driver into custody, the short video shows Antwon and the other passenger running from the car.

The officer quickly fired three shots, all of which struck Antwon, who later died at a hospital from his injuries. The medical examiner has not said where the teen was struck.

Allegheny County Police Commissioner Coleman McDonough said on Wednesday that he is confident the car Antwon was in was involved in the earlier shooting, partly because a window had been shot out.

He said officers found two guns in the car, and that the driver was released after questioning without being charged.

McDonough confirmed that Antwon was not armed and that no shots were fired at the officers.

Investigators and city officials have declined to name the officer. They said he was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.