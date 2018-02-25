Protest against mandatory vaccinations in Rome sparks ahead of vote

Protesters took to the streets of Rome on Saturday calling for an end to mandatory vaccinations, just a week ahead of the country's general elections.

Vaccination has been one of the most divisive issues in a very tense political campaign in Italy, with populist and right-wing politicians questioning the safety of shots.

Last year, the center-left government passed a law obliging parents to inoculate their children against ten diseases before enrolling them in school, after the country saw one of its worst measles outbreaks in recent memory.