Protest against mandatory vaccinations in Rome sparks ahead of vote

Source:Associated Press
Protesters took to the streets of Rome on Saturday calling for an end to mandatory vaccinations, just a week ahead of the country's general elections.
Vaccination has been one of the most divisive issues in a very tense political campaign in Italy, with populist and right-wing politicians questioning the safety of shots.
Last year, the center-left government passed a law obliging parents to inoculate their children against ten diseases before enrolling them in school, after the country saw one of its worst measles outbreaks in recent memory.
Approximately one thousand protesters, among them many families with children, gathered at St. John Lateran Square demanding the freedom to choose whether to vaccinate their children.
