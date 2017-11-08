 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Prosecutors looking at laying charges against Harvey Weinstein

share

Source:

Associated Press

Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing two cases brought by the Beverly Hills Police Department against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

It's alleged investigators approached actress Rose McGowan and recorded the conversation.

Source: 1 NEWS

District attorney office spokesman Greg Risling said today that the cases were presented last month, but he didn't offer other details.

Dozens of women have accused Mr Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault.

Those allegations rippled across the entertainment industry, other media businesses, sports and politics and unleashed a flood of sexual misconduct complaints that have upended several careers.

Police in Los Angeles, New York and London are also investigating accusations against Mr Weinstein.

The Beverly Hill cases are being reviewed by a task force District Attorney Jackie Lacey established to handle any criminal complaints arising from the Hollywood scandal.

Representatives for Weinstein have denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

2
Police emergency scene

One person dead after car and motorcycle crash in Christchurch

00:40
3
Fighting between the group of males near Massey Pool Park escalated in a nearby carpark.

Kicks and punches fly in graphic video of young men fighting near South Auckland public pool

02:02
4
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Ferocious weather set to hammer North Island with thunderstorms, and flash flooding possible

00:29
5
The historic homestead near Queenstown was built during the gold rush in 1879.

Charges may be laid over fire which destroyed historic homestead near Queenstown

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:39
The fire broke out behind houses and a holiday park and has spread over a wide area.

Large fire rages on slopes of Wanaka mountain near homes

Witnesses say the fire on the slopes of Mt Alpha is near the Top 10 Holiday Park.

02:02
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Ferocious weather set to hammer North Island with thunderstorms, and flash flooding possible

Heavy rain warnings are now in place for several regions with Auckland expected to get 70-90mm of rain tomorrow.

To cut in or not cut in – that is the question.

Holiday traffic expected to cause headaches north of Auckland and in Waikato

Motorists are being reminded to stay patient and expect delays.

00:24
The accident happened on the “Devil’s Curve” around 70km, north of Lima.

At least 30 dead after bus plunges from 'Devil's Curve' highway onto rocky beach in Peru

Rescuers were working to pull victims from the hard-to-reach area in Pasamayo, about 70 kilometres north of Lima.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 