 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Proposal to name highway after Donald Trump faces opposition in Utah

share

Source:

Associated Press

A proposal to name a Utah highway after President Donald Trump is getting pushback from state Democrats, including one who said today that he would suggest naming a ramp for porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

FILE - In this May 8, 2017, file photo, Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument in Utah is viewed. Newly-released documents reveal access to fossil fuels and other natural resources played a key role in the Trump administration's decision to review and scale back the size of two Utah national monuments. The New York Times reported Friday, March 2, 2018, that the documents show Interior Department officials focused on how much oil and gas, coal, grazing lands and timber had been placed off-limits when the monuments were created. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument in Utah.

Source: Associated Press

State Senator Jim Dabakis said he's trying to show lawmakers that many people would be offended by the idea of honouring Trump for his contentious decision to shrink two national monuments in Utah.

The president's move received support from state Republican leaders who want the land open for potential oil, gas and coal use but angered environmentalists, outdoor enthusiasts and Native Americans. Several groups, including outdoor retailer Patagonia, are suing over the decision, calling it the largest elimination of protected land in American history.

"I just want the Legislature to understand the level of disrespect that a lot of citizens are feeling by this notion of awarding him this most special byway in the United States," Dabakis said.

Now named the National Parks Highway, it overlaps several roads as it connects a series of iconic national parks such as Zion, Arches and Bryce Canyon.

If the idea becomes law, Utah would spend $US124,000 on signs for Donald J. Trump National Parks Highway. It's been approved by a committee of lawmakers and is now paused in the House, where another Democrat is suggesting replacing Trump's name with recently deceased Utah billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Senior.

Republican Governor Gary Herbert said that while he wanted the monuments scaled back, naming the highway for Trump might be premature.

"Typically, at least in Utah, we wait until people have left office and reward them for the work they've done, or sometimes even after they pass away," he said.

Republican supporters argue Trump deserves the honour for downsizing the sprawling Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in December. Former President Barack Obama designated Bears Ears before he left office in a series of expansions of monuments nationwide.

Representative Mike Noel, who is sponsoring the measure, has said the Utah monuments wrongly limited how the land can be used and ignored the wishes of people who live near them. He says Trump's decision shows he cares about states' rights. 

Elsewhere, lawmakers in New York have considered renaming a state park named for Trump on land he donated after plans for a golf course fell through.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Ross Taylor. New Zealand Black Caps v England, ODI series, University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand. Wednesday 7 March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Taylor brings up superb century for NZ with Latham scoring half ton to keep Black Caps' run chase alive against England in fourth ODI

2
Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

3
Police at scene of mystery Auckland deaths in Grey Lynn.

Mystery surrounds discovery of two bodies in central Auckland suburb

00:13
4
Parts of Queensland recorded 80mm of rain in just one hour yesterday as wild weather hit.

Watch: Queensland town turned into island after flash flooding from record rainfall

01:01
5
Watch how the Easter Sunday fight is about to be promoted to TV audiences in the UK.

Watch: Blockbuster TV trailer for Parker v Joshua mega-fight released

00:16
Flame from a fire burning at a scrap metal plant in Otahuhu

Video: Monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard tipped to burn well into tomorrow and forces King's College to send students home early

The blaze broke out at Sims Pacific Metals in the early hours of this morning.

Police car generic.

Gun-wielding robbers make off with cash in brazen Auckland security van robbery

Police say the heavily disguised trio carried out the aggravated robbery just after 11am at the Takanini Southgate shopping complex.

00:13
Parts of Queensland recorded 80mm of rain in just one hour yesterday as wild weather hit.

Watch: Queensland town turned into island after flash flooding from record rainfall

Parts of Queensland recorded 80mm of rain in just one hour yesterday as wild weather hit.


00:29
The former PM said we're not there yet, but political parties can be the "greatest champions of women's representation".

Helen Clark on Jacinda Ardern's baby, Hillary Clinton and the #MeToo movement

The country's first elected female prime minister spoke about a range of topics at an event celebrating 125 years since women gained the vote in New Zealand.

00:30
He said they needed to make sure there was a blend of "good experience, but with new talent coming through".

Simon Bridges not expecting anymore National Party resignations soon but there could be more 'over time'

He said National needs a blend of "good experience, but with new talent coming through".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 