Proof of life: Schapelle Corby breaks silence to Aussie media with a single word - 'hello'

AAP

After taking the media on a wild goose chase upon her return to Australia, convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby has broken her silence.

Corby can be seen grinning as she and her family take the media on a wild goose chase.
The 39-year-old has not been seen in public since arriving in Brisbane on Sunday morning after being deported from Indonesia, almost 13 years after being caught with 4.1kg of marijuana in her boogie board bag.

But Ms Corby emerged today to utter a single word greeting after her sister prodded her to say "hello" as a "proof of life" during a phone interview with Sydney radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O.

"Hello," Ms Corby is heard saying on KIIS FM radio, to which her sister added, "she is shy".

"She whispered it," Mercedes said.

Schapelle Corby's security team has managed to evade media, making a last minute flight change in Bali while in Brisbane decoy car convoys were used to confuse pursuing media.

She is thought to be either at Brisbane's Sofitel Hotel or at her mother Roseleigh Rose's house at Loganlea, although there has been no sign of her in either location.

Roseleigh Corby has broken the immediate family's silence following her daughter's return from Bali.
Mercedes, who arrived at Ms Rose's house on Sunday, said her sister is "doing really well" and is spending time behind closed doors to "relax and find herself".

"I am not really sure what is going to happen," she told KIIS FM radio.

"It is early days, that is why she just needs to chill."

Mercedes also spoke out about why her sister carried a bag featuring a photo of missing boy William Tyrrell, who disappeared from Kendall in New South Wales in 2014, as she left Bali.

She said her sister wanted to use the media attention to help with "something she cares about".

"That was Schapelle's idea," she said.

"[She thought] why not use this (media coverage) for something, she thinks, needs more coverage.

"Missing children is something she is passionate about ... I am really proud of her."

The famous convict is on Australian soil for the first time in nearly 13 years.
While speculation mounts about plans for an interview with the nation's most famous convict, her sister says she's is focused with moving on with her life.

"She decides. If she wants to she will, if she doesn't want to she won't," Mercedes said.

"It is just too early to make that decision."

