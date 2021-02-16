TODAY |

Promising vaccine results in Israel, with Pfizer's Covid-19 jab appearing to reduce cases by 94%

Source:  1 NEWS

The Pfizer jab reduces the number of symptomatic Covid-19 cases by 94 per cent, an Israeli study has found a day after the first batch arrived in New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The nation has had one of the fasted vaccine rollouts in the world, and the results are starting to show. Source: Breakfast

Isreal has had one of the fastest vaccine rollouts, with 70 per cent of the population receiving at least one jab.

The drop in symptomatic infections was found in 600,000 people who received two doses of the Pfizer's vaccine in the country's biggest study to date.

The comparison was against a group of the same size, with matching medical histories, who had not received the vaccine.

"It shows unequivocally that Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is extremely effective in the real world a week after the second dose, just as it was found to be in the clinical study," said Ran Balicer, Clalit's chief innovation officer.

He added that the data indicates the Pfizer vaccine, which was developed in partnership with Germany's BioNTech, is even more effective two weeks or more after the second shot.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The vaccines were on a Singapore Airlines flight which landed in Auckland this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

Yesterday, 60,000 doses of the vaccine arrived in New Zealand on a Singapore Airlines flight from Belgium.

The vaccine's rollout is planned to start Saturday.

“That’s more than enough doses to vaccinate our frontline workforce over the coming weeks,” Jacinda Ardern said.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
Science
Health
Covid-19 Advice and Info
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:08
Medical expert gives his 'best guess' to when NZ can return to Alert Level 1
2
A look into the life of West Coast man living off the grid for decades
3
Student at centre of Covid cluster may have contracted UK variant before mum — Bloomfield
4
Three of 33 close contacts of Papatoetoe High School Covid case test negative; more results today
5
Benefit recipients allowed to keep more of what they earn at work from April
MORE FROM
World
MORE
09:13

NZ’s Covid-19 response ‘lagging’ because it’s ‘extremely slow’ at embracing new science — Michael Baker

LSG Sky Chefs employee infected with Covid-19 was following all safety rules, says union
00:42

As new Covid-19 cases halve globally, WHO sets stage for massive AstraZeneca vaccine distribution

Three of 33 close contacts of Papatoetoe High School Covid case test negative; more results today