Prominent Trump-supporting Senator changes tack, launches blistering attack after US Capitol stormed

A US Senator who has previously been a prominent supporter of Donald Trump has abruptly changed tack after the violence at the US Capitol today, instead launching a blistering attack on the departing President.

In a fiery speech today following the protests, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham scorned the Republican senators who had planned to contest the electoral college count today.

"It ain't gonna work. It's not going to do any good, it's going to delay, and it's going to give credibility to a dark chapter of our history. That's why I'm not with you," he says.

"Trump and I, we've had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. My god I hate it... But today, all I can say is count me out, enough is enough."

Graham has previously been an outspoken supporter of Trump, including declaring he'd vote down two articles of impeachment against the US President before the trial began.

He also claimed in November that Trump "should not concede" the election results.

But today, Graham made an abrupt change of turn.

"I hoped [President-elect Joe Biden] lost. I'd prayed he would lose," he says.

Instead, Graham says: "He won. He's the legitimate President of the United States.

"I cannot convince people, certain groups, by my words but I will tell you by my actions. That maybe I, above all others in this body, need to say this. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the President and Vice President of the US on January 20."

After the initial speeches, the Senate overwhelmingly shot down the challenge to the electoral college results in Arizona, 93-6.