TODAY |

Problems in retrieving climbers' bodies from Himalayan mountains, India reports

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia

Retrieving the bodies of five climbers of an international team from notoriously dangerous Himalayan mountain by air isn't immediately possible because helicopters are having difficulty operating due to strong turbulence, an Indian state official said.

Uttarakhand state Magistrate Vijay Jogdande also said the Indian Mountaineering Foundation could launch a ground expedition to help evacuate the bodies, which have been spotted at an altitude of 5,000 metres.

He was responding to a statement by the foundation that it was ready to launch an expedition. The foundation complained that it has been waiting for the permission of state authorities for the past three days.

Veteran British mountaineer Martin Moran led the team of four Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian on the expedition on Nanda Devi East.

Moran's Scotland-based company said the climbers set out May 13.  Contact with a separate trekking team at base camp was lost May 26 following an avalanche. Five bodies have been spotted, but all eight missing climbers are feared dead.

The foundation said its team of highly experienced mountaineers was standing by to move while it had a window of 15-20 days to complete the operation before monsoon rains arrive.

More than 300 climbers have died on the mountain since 1953.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:13
The flypast included more than 20 aircraft.
Royal family gather on Buckingham Palace balcony to watch Air Force honour Queen's official birthday
2
Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle.
Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
3
Multi-storey building of Wellington marae collapses overnight due to large fire
4
Neesham's 5/31 helped the Kiwis dismiss Afghanistan for just 172 runs.
Jimmy Neesham snags five-wicket haul as Black Caps dominate Afghanistan in seven-wicket World Cup win
5
Local media reported the ride fell apart as it spun around.
Twenty eight injured after fairground ride malfunctions in Spain
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:27
Police searched for information at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Sydney headquarters.

Police raid 'clearly designed to intimidate', says head of ABC

Donald Trump says US, Mexico reach agreement to prevent tariffs

NASA opens International Space Station to visitors - for $52,000 a night

Four teenagers arrested after homophobic assault of two women on London bus