Probe over Covid-19-positive seaman washed up in Vanuatu

A shipping company based in Singapore says it is working with Vanuatu authorities to trace the contacts of a dead crew member found washed ashore and infected with Covid-19.

Vanuatu police on hand at the discovery of a dead body on the shores of Efate, 11 April, 2021. Source: Supplied

BW Epic Kosan operates the LPG gas tanker Inge Kosan which is anchored off the capital, Port Vila, while police and health workers investigate.

The man's body was found on a beach not far from the capital 10 days ago.

In a statement, the company told RNZ Pacific the man was earlier reported missing from the vessel and an extensive search was carried out.

The firm said after a post mortem revealed the infection, all the ship's crew were tested for the coronavirus and results are still pending.

BW Epic Kosan said it was continuing to work closely with local health authorities on contact tracing and will continue to clean and disinfect the vessel.

Twenty-four people are so far reported to be close contacts of the man, including several police officers.