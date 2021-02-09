TODAY |

Probe focusses on problems with conveyor belt in deaths at Georgia poultry plant

Source:  Associated Press

Problems with the operation of a conveyer belt system that transported chicken for freezing appear to be the cause of a liquid nitrogen release that killed six workers at a Georgia poultry processing plant, federal investigators said.

Foundation Food Group's plant in Gainesville, Georgia. Source: Associated Press

Chicken travelled down the conveyer before being submerged in a liquid nitrogen bath for flash freezing. “Unresolved operational issues” with the conveyer “appear to have resulted in the accidental release of liquid nitrogen in the flash freezing bath,” the US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board said yesterday in its latest findings about the January 28 release.

read more
Liquid nitrogen leak at Georgia poultry plant kills 6

Workers reported that a computerised measuring system indicated a low liquid level in the immersion bath, according to the board. The processing line that malfunctioned had been shut down on the morning of the release, the board said.

The release occurred at the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville about 80 kilometres northeast of Atlanta. The company said in a statement today that it was “fully cooperating” with investigators.

“We are committed to taking any additional measures necessary to further ensure the safety of our employees,” the company said.

Candles and flowers are left along Centennial Drive near Foundation Food Group. Source: Associated Press

The chemical safety board has previously said the line that failed was used to season, cook, freeze and package chicken, and the nitrogen system had been installed only weeks before.

Investigators have also said they found some tools near the freezer on the line, and it was undergoing “unplanned maintenance.” The investigation is ongoing.

The release forced workers to escape through a fog of vaporising liquid nitrogen. Eleven other workers and firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Gainesville is the hub of Georgia’s mammoth poultry industry, which relies on a heavily Latino workforce. Five of the six workers who died were Mexican citizens.

Immigration advocates have called on federal investigators to guarantee that any workers at the plant who are in the country illegally will not be deported if they come forward to share their observations.

World
Accidents
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
East coast man sentenced for black market sales of crayfish valued at nearly $60,000
2
'It's about cultural identity' - Māori Party's Rawiri Waititi booted from House for refusing to wear tie
3
Former Saint Kentigern teacher censured over sexual conversation with students
4
Grandfather in US sentenced for baby's fatal fall from cruise ship window in 2019
5
Full video: Ardern speaks at post-Cabinet news conference amid concern at Air NZ’s Saudi Navy deal
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:40

South Africa seeks new Covid-19 vaccine plan after halting AstraZeneca roll-out

Michigan man killed by baby shower cannon

Victoria ramps up Covid-19 testing after second hotel quarantine worker contracts virus

Grandfather in US sentenced for baby's fatal fall from cruise ship window in 2019