 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Probation for Hungarian camerawoman who caused global outrage for kicking refugees

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Hungarian camerawoman who was filmed kicking and possibly tripping migrants along the country's border with Serbia was sentenced to three years' probation for disorderly conduct.

The Hungarian woman who tripped up a fleeing refugee demonstrated a harsh side of humanity.
Source: Seven Sharp

Petra Laszlo, who appeared in the Szeged District Court by remote video from an undisclosed location, mounted a tearful defense and said she would appeal.

Judge Illes Nanasi said Laszlo's behavior "ran counter to societal norms" and said the facts of the case did not support Laszlo's self-defense claim.

The incident occurred near the border town of Roszke on September 8, 2015, where Laszlo had gone to film migrants from the Middle East who were trying to pass through Hungary on their way west.

While she was filming, several migrants broke through a police cordon and jostled her as they shot by.

Laszlo responded by delivering a roundhouse-style kick to two people as they fled, including a young girl. Later, she appeared to trip a migrant carrying a child.

"It was all over within two seconds," Laszlo said. "Everybody was shouting . it was very frightening."

Her employer, the internet-based N1 TV, fired her after the incident, she said.

The court reached its verdict after watching a frame-by-frame examination of Laszlo's actions during the melee.

Laszlo did not appear in person because she had received death threats, her attorney, Ferenc Sipos, told The Associated Press.

She hopes to be vindicated on appeal, he said.

"It is not a crime if somebody acts to defend herself ... she was in danger, and she tried to avert this danger with her actions," he said.

Nearly 400,000 migrants and refugees passed through Hungary in 2015. The flow slowed to a trickle after Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered razor-wire fences to be built along Hungary's southern border and beefed up laws to prevent illegal border crossings.

Related

UK and Europe

Immigration

Media

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:45
1
Presenter Amber Sherlock wasn’t happy Nine colleague Julie Snook was also dressed in white, and wasn't shy about letting her know.

Watch: 'There can't be three of us, I've made that clear' - bratty Aussie news anchor in epic tantrum after colleagues wear similar outfits


00:16
2
7 News' Michael Scanlan asked Erica O’Donnell to spell her "first and last". She took it a bit literally.

Watch: 'No one has ever done that' - Australian reporter loses it after woman's hilarious interview fail

00:39
3
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

00:25
4
Social media users are lashing out at Jetstar after a family was kicked off a flight from Bali to Adelaide, but the airline stands by its decision.

'It was an over-reaction by Jetstar' - passenger sticks up for family booted off flight after seat argument

01:11
5
The British pop star put his own spin on the legendary Will Smith rap.

Watch: Ed Sheeran busts out brilliant Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song cover

00:39
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.

02:10
The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

Bill English pays his respects to Kiwis killed on the Western Front during WW1

The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

03:30
Eight speakers are on the ice for TedX as part of the Scott Base 60th anniversary celebrations.

Antarctica puts on a very special show for an eclectic bunch set to mark a major milestone

Eight speakers are on the ice for TedX as part of the Scott Base 60th anniversary celebrations.

00:46
The Kiwi pop star is on the icy continent for a TEDx talk raising awareness of climate change.

Watch: Kiwi singer Gin Wigmore's tent building in Antarctica doesn't go quite to plan

Wigmore declared that her effort to pitch a tent was such a disaster she would leave it for someone else to sleep in.

00:40
For one user the chair that doubles as a pool toy doesn't fill with air easily and crumples when it's sat on.

'We just found it really difficult': Video shows Wellington woman's air lounger refusing to inflate, then goes pop

Amid warnings of their use in water and growing quality concerns, a pair's hilarious attempt to inflate one ends in disaster.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ