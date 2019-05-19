Pro-Palestine protesters gather ahead of Eurovision grand final

A small group of protesters gathered outside the venue of the Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel to draw attention to what they say is a political environment at odds with the image portrayed in Europe's annual music extravaganza.

A dozen protesters outside Tel Aviv's Expo Centre held placards showing Israeli soldiers in the West Bank and said Israel is portraying an image of a peaceful country while it breaches the human rights of Palestinians.

One protestor, Shahaf Weisbein, said they were there to remind people "you cannot put glitter and songs and pretend it's not an apartheid state."

Eurovision will crown one of 26 entries with dreams of following in the footsteps of past winners such as Swedish pop icons ABBA and Celine Dion, who represented Switzerland.

Israel earned the right to host the show after Netta Barzilai carried off last year's prize with her spunky pop anthem Toy.

The show of European unity brings together acts from 41 countries, including those with little connection to Europe, such as Australia.