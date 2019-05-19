TODAY |

Pro-Palestine protesters gather ahead of Eurovision grand final

Associated Press
More From
World
Middle East
Music
Television

A small group of protesters gathered outside the venue of the Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel to draw attention to what they say is a political environment at odds with the image portrayed in Europe's annual music extravaganza.

A dozen protesters outside Tel Aviv's Expo Centre held placards showing Israeli soldiers in the West Bank and said Israel is portraying an image of a peaceful country while it breaches the human rights of Palestinians.

One protestor, Shahaf Weisbein, said they were there to remind people "you cannot put glitter and songs and pretend it's not an apartheid state."

Eurovision will crown one of 26 entries with dreams of following in the footsteps of past winners such as Swedish pop icons ABBA and Celine Dion, who represented Switzerland.

Israel earned the right to host the show after Netta Barzilai carried off last year's prize with her spunky pop anthem Toy.

The show of European unity brings together acts from 41 countries, including those with little connection to Europe, such as Australia.

The final round's winner will be influenced by TV viewers casting votes via text messages.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    A dozen protesters outside Tel Aviv's Expo Centre held placards showing Israeli soldiers in the West Bank. Source: Associated Press
    More From
    World
    Middle East
    Music
    Television
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Scott Morrison.
    Hero's welcome for Scott Morrison after miracle Australia federal election win
    2
    Bragging rights are on the line as the two school’s face off in their traditional annual rugby fixture.
    Watch: Auckland Grammar and King's College square off in 1st XV showdown, perform stirring hakas
    3
    1 NEWS
    Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
    4
    Residents say people are wiping the beach of its shellfish and warn of long-term damage.
    Auckland's Cockle Bay beach being wiped of its cockles by hunters, residents say
    5
    A 12-year-old boy was sent home from Helensville Primary School today for "not wearing enough pink" on Pink Shirt Day.
    'He was in tears' - Boy sent home from Auckland school for 'not wearing enough pink' during anti-bullying campaign
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    03:17
    Opinion polls point to a narrow victory for the Labor Party led by Bill Shorten.

    Labor tipped to win Australia's federal election
    1 NEWS’ Joy Reid with the latest from another dramatic day in London.

    EU citizens in UK to use EU vote to have a say on Brexit
    Students gather outside Parkrose High School during a lockdown after a man armed with a gun was wrestled to the ground by a staff member, Friday, May 17, 2019 in Portland, Ore. The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement Friday that no shots were fired at Parkrose High School, no one was injured and the man is in custody. Police say there are no other suspects. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP)

    Ex-Oregon football star stops armed student at Oregon school
    A copy of the birth certificate of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in London, Friday May 17, 2019.

    No home birth - Harry and Meghan's Archie born in a hospital