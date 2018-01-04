Pro-government rallies held in Iran after week of unrest

Tens of thousands of government supporters took to the streets across Iran overnight as authorities tried to project a sense of stability after a week of nationwide protests sparked deadly clashes and calls for the downfall of the Islamic Republic.

But even as state television broadcast swooping helicopter shots showing support among Iran's 80 million people for its clerically overseen government, videos emerged showing the anti-government unrest that has swept major cities has also spread to the countryside.

The violence has killed at least 21 people and seen hundreds more arrested by authorities.

Demonstrators' videos corresponded with Associated Press reporting from outside of Iran, though individual activists remain unreachable and the protests for now appear leaderless. It was not clear if new protests were held Wednesday or if the videos showed earlier incidents.

The past week's protests have been the largest since the disputed 2009 presidential election, which ended in bloodshed.