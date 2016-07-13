 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'A privilege and an honour to lead' - Helen Clark resigns from UN Development Programme

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark has resigned from her role at the UN, saying it has been a privilege and an honour for her to lead the United Nations' Development Programme for eight years. 

Helen Clark was asked about migration and the response from countries where refugees were arriving.
Source: Al Jazeera

In a letter to colleagues today, Ms Clark said she has informed the Secretary General that she is preparing to leave her position as Administrator of the UNDP at the end of her second term on April 19.

This will allow the Secretary General to appoint a new Administrator as soon as possible, she said, adding that she stands ready to support the transition to the new leader of the organisation. 

"I have full confidence in our Associate Administrator, Tege Gettu, to act as Administrator if there is a gap between my departure and the arrival of the next Administrator," Ms Clark wrote.

Our staff are our greatest strength, and I will miss you all"
Helen Clark

"It has been a privilege and an honour for me to lead UNDP for eight years. Our staff are our greatest strength, and I will miss you all."

Last year Ms Clark campaigned to become Secretary General of the United Nations but narrowly missed out despite the wholehearted backing of John Key's government.

NZ's former Prime Minister explains why she should be elected as UN Secretary-General.
Source: Al Jazeera

She also gained huge momentum on social media and was considered a frontrunner by many of her fans hoping to see a woman lead the UN for the first time.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

"This is not my final message to staff - there is much to be done between now and 19 April," Ms Clark wrote. 

"There is, for example, a timetable for tabling the draft of the next Strategic Plan to enable it to be discussed at the Executive Board's Annual Meeting on 31 May. 

The former prime minister sat for a two hour interview with the General Assembly in New York.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It is my desire to see all aspects of the organization in a strong and sustainable state when the next Administrator assumes office."

Ms Clark said these are times of change across the UN system. 

"There are post-QCPR reviews (Quadrennial Comprehensive Policy Reviews) being commissioned which may impact on UNDP. While these processes are unfolding, I urge you all to continue to deliver to the high standards for which UNDP is known. Making progress on the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and on supporting national development achievements must continue unabated."

Helen Clark served as New Zealand Prime Minister from December 1999 to November 2008, when Labour lost the general election to National.

Ms Clark tells ONE News US Correspondent Jack Tame that leading NZ equips her for the UN's top job.
Source: 1 NEWS
Phil Goff says his long-time friend has what it takes to be UN Secretary-General.
Source: Breakfast

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:40
1
Helen Clark was asked about migration and the response from countries where refugees were arriving.

'A privilege and an honour to lead' - Helen Clark resigns from UN Development Programme

02:25
2
It's happening. Donald Trump has signed off on the controversial, 3000km-long wall along the US border with Mexico.

Kiwis heading to the US could face interviews under Trump's new rules

01:10
3
Young Eden Hasson, 10, and his dad Chris were out on the water when they noticed a scary visitor in their midst.

Watch: Boy comes within inches of great white shark during surf at Aussie beach

00:42
4
Atawhai and Te Manahau Clarkson let the Warriors legend know they aren't quite into the whole fitness thing as much as he is at the moment.

'They're trying to run away!' Watch Jenny-May's twins react to trying squats with 'uncle' Ruben Wiki

00:19
5
The 'bouncer' parked his Audi on a stranger's drive so she blocked him in with her Skoda for two hours as 'a lesson'.

Watch: The moment a furious Audi driver tries bouncing a car blocking his way

01:40
Helen Clark was asked about migration and the response from countries where refugees were arriving.

'A privilege and an honour to lead' - Helen Clark resigns from UN Development Programme

Ms Clark was considered a frontrunner by many of her fans hoping to see a woman lead the UN for the first time.

An illustration of what a South Island kokako would look like.

Have you seen this bird? $5000 bounty for South Island kokako sightings

It was listed as extinct as recently as 2013, but recent sightings prompted a status change to "data deficient".

00:52
Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

Video: Sonny Bill Williams on life at home, injury recovery and whether he expects to play for the All Blacks this year

Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

00:42
Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.

'This could be done' – Peter Dunne keen to gauge interest in shifting summer holidays

Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.

01:41
Peter Thiel was given citizenship five years ago – now Labour MP Iain Lees-Galloway wants to know why.

Dunne steers clear of questions around American billionaire's NZ citizenship

The Internal Affairs Minister says Peter Thiel's citizenship took place outside of his watch, but he thinks it was handled with "due process at the time".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ