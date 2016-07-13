'A privilege and an honour to lead' - Helen Clark resigns from UN Development Programme

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark has resigned from her role at the UN, saying it has been a privilege and an honour for her to lead the United Nations' Development Programme for eight years.

In a letter to colleagues today, Ms Clark said she has informed the Secretary General that she is preparing to leave her position as Administrator of the UNDP at the end of her second term on April 19.

This will allow the Secretary General to appoint a new Administrator as soon as possible, she said, adding that she stands ready to support the transition to the new leader of the organisation.

"I have full confidence in our Associate Administrator, Tege Gettu, to act as Administrator if there is a gap between my departure and the arrival of the next Administrator," Ms Clark wrote.

Our staff are our greatest strength, and I will miss you all

Helen Clark

"It has been a privilege and an honour for me to lead UNDP for eight years. Our staff are our greatest strength, and I will miss you all."

Last year Ms Clark campaigned to become Secretary General of the United Nations but narrowly missed out despite the wholehearted backing of John Key's government.

She also gained huge momentum on social media and was considered a frontrunner by many of her fans hoping to see a woman lead the UN for the first time.

"This is not my final message to staff - there is much to be done between now and 19 April," Ms Clark wrote.

"There is, for example, a timetable for tabling the draft of the next Strategic Plan to enable it to be discussed at the Executive Board's Annual Meeting on 31 May.

"It is my desire to see all aspects of the organization in a strong and sustainable state when the next Administrator assumes office."

Ms Clark said these are times of change across the UN system.

"There are post-QCPR reviews (Quadrennial Comprehensive Policy Reviews) being commissioned which may impact on UNDP. While these processes are unfolding, I urge you all to continue to deliver to the high standards for which UNDP is known. Making progress on the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and on supporting national development achievements must continue unabated."