Prison guard stood down over claims she had affair with inmate who murdered Sydney policeman

Source:

AAP

A prison guard at a jail on NSW's mid north coast has been suspended amid claims she was having a relationship with an inmate.

Glenn McEnallay.

Glenn McEnallay. The NSW police officer was murdered in April 2002.

Source: Australian Police

The officer was reportedly sexually involved with Sione Penisini, who is serving a 36-year sentence for the murder of Senior Constable Glenn McEnallay in 2002.

Corrective Services NSW on Monday confirmed it was investigating allegations of an "inappropriate relationship" between a prisoner and guard.

"A female officer at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre has been suspended," a spokeswoman said.

The allegations, aired on Sydney's 2GB radio, have angered Senior Constable McEnallay's mother.

"I just couldn't believe that something like this could happen within a prison system," Judy McEnallay-Mulheron told Channel Seven.

"It can't just be the two people within the prison that knew it - there has to be other people who have known about this who covered the whole situation up.

"This makes you angry more than anything. The system has let everybody down."

NSW Labor's corrections spokesman, Guy Zangari, said "heads should roll" over the "major security breach".

Corrective Services NSW today also confirmed an inmate - believed to be Penisini - had been placed in segregation after he punched another prisoner on July 10.

The assaulted inmate was checked by a nurse at the centre and did not suffer any serious injuries, the spokeswoman said.

"Investigations continue into the incident."

