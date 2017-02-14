 

Prison break dog style - Siberian Husky almost chews its way out of pet hospital

Associated Press

A Siberian Husky recently staged a dog version of "Prison Break" by almost escaping from the pet hospital that shelters it in east China's Jiangsu Province.

CCTV cameras picked up the extraordinary moment the pooch freed itself and other dog from a cage before trying to open the door of a pet hospital in China.
Surveillance video shows the dog performing a stunt with unusual deftness - prying open the cage door with its tongue and teeth.

"It is kind of difficult to open the cage even for human beings, as there is a little mechanism for unbolting the door. We've been in the industry for six, seven years, and there hasn't been any dog that has opened the cage this way," said Cao Sheng, the owner of the pet hospital.

The sled-puller then started working on the second obstacle - the room door.

Unfortunately for the crafty canine, the door was protected by a password.

The persistent dog quickly took the more forceful approach of tearing down the door, spooking the cats in nearby cages.

Perhaps in need of several accomplices, the tail wagger opened another two cages to let out two large dogs.

"We call the Husky one of 'the three stupid sled dogs,' and it is the dumbest. Very few of them can open cages. The whole thing was totally unexpected," said Cao.

As punishment, the "criminal" has been locked up in a sturdier cage that used to hold a fierce Tibetan Mastiff.

