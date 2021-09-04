Princess of Monaco's health stable after hospitalisation

Monaco’s Princess Charlene is in a “reassuring” condition after being suddenly hospitalized with complications from a serious sinus infection, the principality’s palace said Saturday.

Princess Charlene is in “stable” condition, following South African media reports that she was unwell. Source: Associated Press

Princess Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer who has been on an extended stay in her home country of South Africa, suffered an unspecified “malaise” overnight Wednesday, the palace said. Earlier, palace officials said she was in stable condition.

“Her Highness is followed closely by her medical team, which confirms her medical state is reassuring,” the palace said in a late night statement. It did not elaborate.

Princess Charlene, 43, is married to Monaco’s ruler, Prince Albert II, and they have twin children.