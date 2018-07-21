 

RWC Sevens

World


Princess Eugenie to invite members of the UK public to her wedding

Associated Press

Princess Eugenie of the UK royal family is taking a few cues from her cousin Prince Harry for her upcoming October wedding.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will marry Jack Brooksbank at Windor Castle on October 12.
Like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel at Windor Castle on October 12.

The couple is also inviting members of the UK public to attend, as Harry and Meghan Markle did.

12,000 people will be chosen from applicants submitted between July 18 and August 8.

And, like the wedding of Harry and Meghan, a carriage procession through Windsor will follow the ceremony.

Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

