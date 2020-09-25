Princess Eugenie announces she's expecting her first child

Princess Eugenie has announced she's expecting her first child with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and granddaughter of the Queen, the princess is the 10th in line to the British throne.

In a statement today, Princess Eugenie and her husband said they were "very pleased" to announce they were expecting a baby.

The baby is due in early 2021, the Royal Family members say.

The Queen and Prince Philip are "delighted" with the news, as are Prince Andrew and his wife Sarah, the Duchess of York, and Brooksbank's parents, the statement says.

The Princess also shared the news in a post on her personal Instagram page, writing: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021."

The post included an image of Eugenie and Brookbank holding a pair of teddy bear-shaped baby slippers, alongside a selfie photo.