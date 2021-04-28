TODAY |

Princess Diana's wedding dress to go on public display at Kensington Palace

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Princess Diana’s wedding dress will go on public display at Kensington Palace.

The Prince and Princess of Wales return to Buckingham Palace by carriage after their wedding, July 29, 1981. Diana wears a wedding dress by David and Elizabeth Emmanuel and the Spencer family tiara. Source: Getty

The dress, on loan from her two sons Princes William and Harry, is among the most famous in bridal history.

Diana wore the famous dress – which boasted a 7.5-metre sequin encrusted train, the longest in royal history – at her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

"It’s gently scooped neckline and large puffed sleeves are trimmed with bows and deep ruffles of taffeta, a style popularised by the princess in the early 1980s," Historic Royal Palaces said while announcing the exhibition.

Named Royal Style in the Making, the show will examine the relationship between designers and their royal clients.

Diana’s dress was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and also featured an antique Carrickmacross lace that originally belonged to Queen Mary, Diana’s great-grandmother-in-law.

The exhibition opens in June and will also feature a rare toile that has survived from the 1937 coronation gown of Elizabeth, the Queen’s mother and consort to King George VI.


