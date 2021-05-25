Princess Diana's former butler reveals the one thing she regretted admitting in 1995 BBC interview

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell has revealed the one thing Diana regretted admitting in the infamous 1995 BBC interview with Martin Bashir.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 62-year-old former royal butler appeared on UK TV show Good Morning Britain to discuss the fall out from the recent rulings on Princess Diana’s controversial BBC interview with Bashir - and he was adamant that despite it showing a woman who was "hurt" and is "pouring her heart out" she did not regret the televised interview.

However, he did reveal there was one thing which she regretted talking about.

"She only regretted one thing, and that was speaking about her love of James Hewitt," Burrell said.

“But don't discount her, don't say she was unstable like other people are saying. There are people out there saying that she was unstable, unreliable, insecure, that she was a loose cannon. She was not any of those things, she was informed," he added.

Last week, former Supreme Court Judge Lord Dyson concluded his independent inquiry on the Panorama interview and stated that Bashir used forged bank statements to secure access to Princess Diana, and said that the BBC was “woefully ineffective” in getting to the bottom of his wrongdoing at the time.

Dyson’s investigation also found that Bashir “deceived” his way to the interview that made his name, while the BBC “fell short of the high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmark”.

Following the findings of the report, BBC director general Tim Davie said in a statement: “Although the report states that Diana, Princess of Wales, was keen on the idea of an interview with the BBC, it is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect. We are very sorry for this. Lord Dyson has identified clear failings.

“While today’s BBC has significantly better processes and procedures, those that existed at the time should have prevented the interview being secured in this way.

"The BBC should have made greater effort to get to the bottom of what happened at the time and been more transparent about what it knew. While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers that today.”

Bashir also acknowledged his error of judgement in his own statement.

He said: “This is the second time that I have willingly fully co-operated with an investigation into events more than 25 years ago. I apologised then, and I do so again now, over the fact that I asked for bank statements to be mocked up.

"It was a stupid thing to do and was an action I deeply regret. But I absolutely stand by the evidence I gave a quarter of a century ago, and again more recently.”