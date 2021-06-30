Princess Diana's Ford Escort fetches over $100K at auction

It might seem like your regular 1981 Ford Escort, but its special connection helped fetch it an eye-watering price after going under the hammer in the UK.

The car was gifted to Princess Diana by Prince Charles shortly after their engagement, with a unique token of their relationship mounted to the bonnet.

A silver frog sits proudly on the front of the car, a tribute to the princess and the frog fairytale from which the pair would joke about parallels from their own relationship.

The car's current owner had kept its royal link under wraps for the past two decades, before putting it up for sale.

Princess Diana watches on as Prince Charles plays polo in her 1981 Ford Escort. Source: BBC

It attracted interest from across the globe and exceeded expectations after reaching over $102,000. The winning bid came from a South American museum, the BBC reports.