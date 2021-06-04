TODAY |

Princess Diana's 1981 wedding dress goes on display in London

Source:  Associated Press

The dress Princess Diana wore at her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles went on public display today at the late princess's former home in London.

The wedding dress of Britain's Princess Diana. Source: Associated Press

The taffeta-ruffled white dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, with its eight metre sequin-encrusted train, helped seal the fairytale image of the wedding of Lady Diana Spencer and the heir to the British throne.

Reality soon intruded. The couple separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, with both acknowledging extramarital affairs.

The Prince and Princess of Wales return to Buckingham Palace by carriage after their wedding, July 29, 1981. Diana wears a wedding dress by David and Elizabeth Emmanuel and the Spencer family tiara. Source: Getty

Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36.

Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have loaned their mother's wedding dress for the exhibition Royal Style in the Making.

The exhibit also features sketches, photographs and gowns designed for three generations of royal women, including Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother.

It runs until January next year.

A journalist stands next to the wedding dress of Britain's Princess Diana. Source: Associated Press

World
Royalty
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:21
Is your power company on the naughty list? Consumer NZ releases annual customer frustration survey
2
Hawke's Bay employer winning workers with unorthodox hiring strategy - 'Not worried about how the CV looks'
3
Young Crusader Leicester Fainga'anuku not fussed over All Blacks bolter status
4
Black Caps Test debutant Devon Conway blasts his way into history books again, scoring 200 runs at Lord's
5
'We're not just all about the money' — Pharmac defends why it still won't fund drug for rare children's disorder
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Kiwis who fled Victoria breathe sigh of relief as travel exemptions announced

Regional Victoria to lift restrictions as Melbourne lockdown continues
00:40

New Mexico mayoral candidate's speech disrupted by protestor flying drone with sex toy attached
00:22

Baby escapes disaster after being rescued from fall between subway train and track in China