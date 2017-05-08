 

Princess Diana: More details emerge surrounding her death and her lovers

A new documentary, US ABC's The Last 100 Days of Diana, has revealed fresh details about Princess Diana's life new revelations about her final days.

Those close the princess have released more about her mind set around the time she died in a 1997 car crash in Paris.
Princess Diana died in a car accident on 31 August 1997, in a car crash on a Paris road. 

Dodi Fayed, her lover and the driver Henri Pau also died in the crash.

It was the fateful trip that almost didn't happen but Diana made a last minute decision to join her Mr Fayed in Paris.

Her butler Paul Burrell now says in the documentary, "She rang me and said, Dodi wants to go to Paris, would you tell William and Harry I'll be back the day after." She never made it.

Back in London another man was trying to call her, heart surgeon Hasnat Khan.

"Does the world realise her romance with Dodi was only 30 days? Not two years, as was the one with Hasnat. Hasnat Khan was the love of her life," Mr Burrell says.


