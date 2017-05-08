 

Princess Diana: More details emerge around her death, 20 years on

Those close the princess have released more about her mind set around the time she died in a 1997 car crash in Paris.
Macron, a centrist, defeated Marine Le Pen – a far-right candidate – 65 per cent to 35 per cent.

Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election in landslide

02:14
2
Myrtle Rust has been found in five pohutukawa seedlings in Kerikeri.

Potential case of fungal plant disease, myrtle rust, found in second location


3

Live stream: Breakfast

00:26
4
Ms Le Pen thanked the 11 million people who voted for her and said she had called Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him.

Watch: Marine Le Pen gives concession speech after losing French election: 'They voted for continuity'

00:10
5
One person was seriously hurt in the crash, and morning commuters are facing serious delays.

Serious crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway causing delays

Jesse Bromwich of the Storm offloads the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers at AAMI Park on July 17, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.

Jesse Bromwich to step down as Kiwis captain, Storm announce punishment for alleged cocaine purchase attempt

"I regret making the choice of staying out with my teammates until the early hours of Saturday morning."

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.


 
