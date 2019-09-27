TODAY |

Princess Beatrice pregnant with her first child

Daniel Faitaua, 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The UK's Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Source: Twitter / The Royal Family

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news this morning.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” a palace statement said.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

The new royal baby will be the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild.

First official photos released from Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding day

The couple married in a secret ceremony last July at Royal Lodge at Windsor, witnessed by close family.

World
Royalty
Daniel Faitaua
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:24
Outrage after waste company accused of dumping sewage into Whakatāne stream
2
Countdown offers two weeks extra paid leave for any employee 'affirming their gender'
3
Kapiti community wraps its arms around family after 11-year-old boy's mystery death
4
Super blood moon: 'Spectacular' sight for NZ next week
5
MMA trainer Eugene Bareman says 'scumbags' have intent to kill when using 'coward punches'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:13

People flee as 300-metre skyscraper in China wobbles

Indian navy scours sea after barges sink while carrying hundreds of people

Queen Elizabeth's dorgi puppy dies, aged five months
00:29

Orca rams dolphin mid-air in Mexico waters, captivating onlookers