Princess Beatrice pregnant with her first child

Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
The UK's Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Source: Twitter / The Royal Family
Buckingham Palace confirmed the news this morning.
“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” a palace statement said.
“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”
The new royal baby will be the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild.
The couple married in a secret ceremony last July at Royal Lodge at Windsor, witnessed by close family.