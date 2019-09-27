Princess Beatrice pregnant with her first child

Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The UK's Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Source: Twitter / The Royal Family

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news this morning.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” a palace statement said.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

The new royal baby will be the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild.

