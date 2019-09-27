Princess Beatrice engaged to property tycoon Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice is engaged.
The 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, became engaged to 34-year-old property tycoon Mapelli Mozzi in Italy earlier this month, the royal family announced on Twitter.
"We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," the pair said in a statement. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married."
The UK's Princess Beatrice with her fiance, Mapelli Mozzi. Source: Twitter / The Royal Family
The wedding will take place in 2020.