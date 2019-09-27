TODAY |

Princess Beatrice engaged to property tycoon Mapelli Mozzi

1 NEWS
More From
World
UK and Europe
Royalty

Princess Beatrice is engaged.

The 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, became engaged to 34-year-old property tycoon Mapelli Mozzi in Italy earlier this month, the royal family announced on Twitter.

"We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," the pair said in a statement. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married."

The UK's Princess Beatrice with her fiance, Mapelli Mozzi. Source: Twitter / The Royal Family

The wedding will take place in 2020.

The UK's Princess Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi. Source: Twitter / The Royal Family
More From
World
UK and Europe
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:06
Lucy Lawless recounts the time Donald Trump 'crossed a line' when asking her out on a date
2
Watch: Crowd gives Jacinda Ardern rapturous response during 'surprise' appearance on Late Show with Stephen Colbert
3
Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia, causing tsunami panic
4
'It's destroyed our community' - Families evicted from Auckland suburb to make way for housing
5
Should 16-year-olds vote? Greens push to lower voting age
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Gender-neutral Barbie dolls will allow children to 'express themselves freely'

Former Hawaii police officer pleads guilty after homeless man forced to lick urinal to avoid arrest

Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia, causing tsunami panic

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte to visit New Zealand next month