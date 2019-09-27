TODAY |

Princess Beatrice calls off wedding as Covid-19 pandemic worsens in the UK

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Princess Beatrice has cancelled her wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to worsen across the United Kingdom.

The UK's Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Source: Twitter / The Royal Family

The 31-year-old royal, who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, was due to marry her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29. 

Sources had previously announced she was “reviewing” her options amid the current health crisis, including making changes such as axing the reception.

Now, a spokesperson for the royal has confirmed Beatrice and Edoardo have decided to postpone their nuptials completely.

The representative told People magazine: “There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet.”

Beatrice and Edoardo were due to marry at St James’s Palace in London, with a reception to follow at her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s gardens at Buckingham Palace.

But following the news today that lockdown restrictions will continue in the UK for at least another three weeks, their planned May wedding can no longer go ahead.

It was previously been announced that the reception would no longer taking place, but that the couple were discussing the option to marry in a private ceremony with friends and family instead. 

Meanwhile, Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson, who is affectionately known as Fergie, recently insisted her daughter is happier than ever thanks to her romance with Edoardo.

"[Beatrice is] the happiest I have ever seen her in my life. She and Edo have a great love for each other and passion for life. For them to be getting married fills my heart with joy."

World
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New electorate revealed, as raft of boundary changes announced prior to election 2020
2
Kiwi PPE importers fear China is preparing to halt exports
3
Winston Peters defends photo of fishing at home - 'I was on my front lawn inside my own bubble'
4
Level 3 measures for businesses 'should've been implemented weeks ago', says Retail NZ boss
5
Police reunite young boy with family after he was found alone on Christchurch street
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Japan extends state of emergency as Covid-19 outbreak worsens
00:49

He's done it! UK veteran Tom Moore raises $29m for the NHS

UK extends lockdown by three weeks
02:08

'Am I going now to my execution?' Italian doctor relives nation's first coronavirus case