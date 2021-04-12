Princess Anne pays tribute to her late father, her 'teacher, supporter and critic'

Princess Anne has paid tribute to her father Prince Philip following his death on Friday, describing him as her "teacher, supporter and critic".

Princess Anne and Prince Philip at the 2012 Olympic Games. Source: Getty Images / Alex Livesey

In a statement released today, the princess said: "You know it’s going to happen but you are never really ready.

"My father has been my teacher, supporter, and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate.

"His ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills comes through all the organisations with which he was involved.

"I regard it as an honour and a privilege to have been asked to follow in his footsteps and it has been a pleasure to have kept him in touch with their activities. I know how much he meant to them, in the UK, across the Commonwealth and in the wider world.