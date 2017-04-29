Prince's white 'Cloud' guitar to sell at auction

Ruffled, sparkly rock star outfits worn by Prince and one of his famous white "Cloud" guitars are among memorabilia of the late superstar up for auction on the 18th of May to kick off a two-day "music icons" sale, Julien's Auctions announced Monday.

The American singer songwriter passed away in April 2016. Source: AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing

The auction will take place both online and live at the Hard Rock Cafe.

The Schecter electric guitar was commissioned by Prince in 2002 and designed in the style of the one used in the 1984 film "Purple Rain." It was designed by Dave Rusan and gifted to a Paisley Park employee and has a pre-sale price tag of $13,700 to $27,400.

A custom electric blue two-piece ensemble Prince wore onstage in a 1999 pay-per-view concert at Paisley Park with Lenny Kravitz will also be auctioned, with a pre-sale value set at $54,800 to $68,500.

Various pairs of Prince's signature high-heel booties are included, along with jewelry, clothing designed by Versace and Prada, record awards, posters, tour schedules, backstage passes and set lists.