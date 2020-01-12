TODAY |

Princes slam 'false' story claiming William's 'bullying attitude' pushed Harry and Meghan away

Source:  Associated Press

Princes William and Harry slammed a newspaper report today describing a severe strain in their relationship, calling the story offensive and potentially harmful as they embarked on talks regarding the future of the British monarchy.

Source: 1 NEWS

The two brothers issued the unusual statement even as Queen Elizabeth II was set to hold face-to-face talks with Prince Harry for the first time since he and his wife, Meghan, unveiled their controversial plan to walk away from royal roles. 

Though the statement did not name the newspaper, the Times of London has a front page story about the crisis in which a source alleged that Harry and Meghan had been pushed away by the “bullying attitude from" William. The joint statement insisted that the story was “false.''

“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful,” the statement said.

Following today's face-to-face talks Queen Elizabeth II says she has agreed to grant Prince Harry and Meghan their wish for a more independent life that will see them move part-time to Canada.

The British monarch said in a statement that a summit of senior royals today was "constructive."

Queen 'entirely supportive' of Harry and Meghan's wish for independent life following talks

She said it had been "agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK."

The meeting reflected the queen's desire to contain the fallout from Harry and Meghan’s decision to “step back” as senior royals, work to become financially independent and split their time between Britain and North America.

The couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made the announcement last week without telling the Queen or other senior royals first.

