Princes Charles, William snubbed US President Donald Trump during his first official visit to the UK

Princes Charles and William refused to meet US President Donald Trump when he stopped at Windsor Castle during his first official visit to the UK last week.

US President Donald Trump, Prince William and Prince Charles. Source: 1 NEWS

Queen Elizabeth II instead welcomed President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump alone.

"This business of Prince Charles and Prince William not being there for the Trump visit was a snub," an insider told The Times.

"They simply refused to attend. It's a very, very unusual thing for the queen to be there on her own. Usually she is accompanied by somebody. Prince Charles has been substituting for Philip a lot recently."

It comes after the controversial president made comments in a 1993 interview about the late Princess Diana - Prince Charles' ex-wife and Prince William's mother - that he "could have" had a sexual relationship with the British royal, but only after she had been tested for HIV Aids.

The royal was a strong advocate for the changing public attitude towards the illness in the 1980s after a photograph of Princess Diana shaking the hand of an Aids sufferer with her bare hand became widely publicised.