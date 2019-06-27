TODAY |

Prince William would be 'absolutely fine" if one of his kids were gay, but would worry about public reaction

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Royalty

Britain's Prince William says it would be "absolutely fine" if one of his children came out as gay though he'd worry about how the public would respond.

William made the comment yesterday while visiting a London nonprofit group that works with young LGBT people who are homeless or living in hostile environments.

Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, reacts to receiving a gift bag from trust chief executive officer Tim Sigsworth, during a visit to the Albert Kennedy Trust to learn about the issue of LGBTQ youth homelessness and the unique approach that the organisation is taking to tackling the problem, in London, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Prince William during a visit to the Albert Kennedy Trust. Source: Associated Press

A participant in a group discussion at the Albert Kennedy Trust asked him, "If your child one day in the future said, 'Oh I'm gay, oh I'm lesbian' whatever, how would you react?"

William replied that would be "obviously absolutely fine by me."

The father of three said: "It worries me not because of them being gay. It worries me as to how everyone else will react and perceive it, and then the pressure is then on them."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The royal did admit, however, how other people might react to the news was a concern for him. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:55
Faitaua is moving to London to be TVNZ’s Europe correspondent in August.
'Nation in mourning' – Presenter Daniel Faitaua pays tribute to himself as he leaves Breakfast
2
A man spotted standing in Auckland Harbour wearing a t-shirt on a cold winter morning.
Man spotted standing in freezing Auckland Harbour wearing only a t-shirt
3
Mongrel Mob member feeds needy community with unwanted fishhead freecycle scheme
4
It went right down to the wire with Pakistan reaching their target with five balls remaining in their ODI in Birmingham.
Black Caps slump to first loss of Cricket World Cup as Pakistan claims six-wicket victory
5
Weighing just under 8kg, this pup is a scientific breakthrough.
Newborn great white shark found on Ninety Mile Beach a rare find for scientists
MORE FROM
World
MORE
03:15
The industry’s wholesome image has been hit hard by the sordid stories.

'I couldn't resist his power' - inside the sex scandal rocking South Korea's K-pop industry
01:58
Mr Mueller’s first public statement on the probe has reignited calls for impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump to begin.

Robert Mueller agrees to testify next month before Congress about his Trump-Russia report

Funeral hearse against a brilliant flower arrangement.

Queensland funeral driver fined over baby's body that fell from roof of van
Authorities stand behind yellow warning tape along the Rio Grande bank where the bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his nearly two-year-old daughter Valeria were found.

Searing image of drowned father and toddler near US border highlights plight of migrants