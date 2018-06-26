 

Prince William touches down in Israel for historic visit, the first by a British Royal

Prince William arrived in Israel for the first-ever official visit of a member of the British royal family to the tumultuous region London once ruled.

The Duke of Cambridge is the first British Royal to make an official vision to Israel and Palestine.
Source: Breakfast

Arriving from neighboring Jordan, the Duke of Cambridge landed at Israel's Ben-Gurion International Airport and then departed to Jerusalem, where he will stay at the elegant King David Hotel, site of the former administrative headquarters of the British mandate.

Three decades of British rule between the two world wars helped establish some of the fault lines of today's Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and Britain's withdrawal in 1948 led to the eventual establishment of Israel and Jordan.

Britain has since taken a back seat to the United States in mediating peace efforts, and the royal family has mostly steered clear of the region's toxic politics.

For the 36-year-old William, second in line to the throne, it marks a high-profile visit that could brandish his international credentials.

