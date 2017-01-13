Prince William speaks of 'anger' when his mother Diana died

Britain's Prince William has comforted a young girl who lost a parent and spoken out about his feelings when his mother, Princess Diana, died two decades ago.

Britain's Prince William speaks with Aoife, 9, during his visit to a Child Bereavement UK Centre in Stratford in east London on Thursday. Source: AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool

During a visit to charity Child Bereavement UK in London yesterday, William was seen speaking quietly to a 9-year-old girl about the loss of her father.

"You know I lost my mummy when I was very young, too. I was 15 and my brother was 12," he told her, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Lorna Ireland, a parent at the event, said William told her 12-year-old son that as a teenager, he was "very angry and found it very difficult to talk about" Diana's death.

Prince William has been the royal patron of the Child Bereavement UK organisation since 2009.

It supports families and educates professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a child is facing bereavement.