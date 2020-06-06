TODAY |

Prince William secretly counselling people in crisis amid UK's Covid-19 lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

The UK's Prince William has revealed he has been secretly counselling people in crisis amid the UK's Covid-19 lockdown to mark National Volunteers' Week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Duke of Cambridge revealed the news in a video conference with volunteers last month. Source: Supplied

The British royal, 37, is one of text messaging support service Shout 85258's 2,000 trained volunteers, the Guardian reports.

The Duke of Cambridge - seated with Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge - revealed the news to shocked volunteers in a video conference last month.

"I’m going to share a little secret with you guys, but I’m actually on the platform volunteering," he said.

"It's National Volunteers' Week, and I want to say a big thank you from both of us."

The Cambridges helped launch the mental health charity with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, last year through the Royal Foundation.

World
UK and Europe
Royalty
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:54
John Armstrong: Donald Trump will be a one-term president for these reasons
2
Hamilton woman raising 10 grandchildren on her own 'overwhelmed' as donations flood in
3
No new cases for 15 days, just one Covid-19 patient remains
4
US officers suspended after video shows them violently shoving man, 75, to ground at protest
5
George Floyd protestors met by bystanders with assault-style rifles in rural US march
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Britain applies to become ASEAN dialogue partner in bid to boost post-Brexit ties

02:54

Twitter disables Trump campaign's George Floyd video tribute
03:01

Germany investigating suspect in Madeleine McCann disappearance in similar case

Britain hits grim milestone of 40,000 deaths from Covid-19