Prince William secretly counselling people in crisis amid UK's Covid-19 lockdown

The UK's Prince William has revealed he has been secretly counselling people in crisis amid the UK's Covid-19 lockdown to mark National Volunteers' Week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The British royal, 37, is one of text messaging support service Shout 85258's 2,000 trained volunteers, the Guardian reports.

The Duke of Cambridge - seated with Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge - revealed the news to shocked volunteers in a video conference last month.

"I’m going to share a little secret with you guys, but I’m actually on the platform volunteering," he said.

"It's National Volunteers' Week, and I want to say a big thank you from both of us."