Prince William says Princess Charlotte had a 'lovely' birthday

Prince William has said his daughter had a “lovely” birthday on Sunday.

Kensington Palace released this photo of Princess Charlotte on her sixth birthday. Source: The Royal Family / Twitter

Princess Charlotte turned six over the weekend, and her father William has now revealed the youngster – who is the only daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who also have princes George, seven, and Louis, three, together – enjoyed her special day.

During a visit to Babcock Vehicle Engineering to learn about the company's important role during the Covid-19 pandemic – which saw them create a new prototype of ventilators – William was asked about Charlotte’s birthday.

"She had a lovely day, thank you. Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over. They grow up very fast. It was great fun."

To mark Charlotte’s special day, a new photograph taken by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was posted on social media.

In the image, Charlotte is wearing a blue short-sleeved dress with a floral design as she shows off a big smile.

Charlotte and her brothers also recently featured in a video to mark their parents' 10th wedding anniversary.