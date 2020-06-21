TODAY |

Prince William says lockdown was a chance to 'revalue things'

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Prince William thinks the coronavirus lockdown created an opportunity to "revalue things".

Prince William with his three children. Source: Supplied

The 38-year-old royal - who has Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two - believes the ongoing health crisis has served as an "awakening" for people around the world.

He explained: "This period of time has allowed us to all revalue things.

"The thing about lockdown is that it has been a little bit of an awakening that we maybe take our lives a bit for granted sometimes and there's a lot of things out there that can wobble all of us at any time."

Prince William thinks his concerns have been exacerbated because he's a parent.

He also admitted to worrying about having "too much time to think" amid the pandemic.

He shared: "I think particularly now, as a parent, it starts to make you look a bit more to the future at what kind of world we are going to hand over to the next generation.

"There's been a lot of time to think - and you can also have too much time to think, and that's also what worries me."

Prince William kept himself occupied during the lockdown with home-schooling and trying to keep his kids entertained.

He acknowledged that it was an "interesting few months" for himself and his family.

The British royal - who has been married to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge since 2011 - told 'That Peter Crouch Podcast': "I found it pretty testing, trying to keep the children engaged and interested in some sort of work. It's been an interesting few months.

"I've learned my patience is a lot shorter than I thought it was! That's probably the biggest eye-opener for me, and my wife has super patience."

