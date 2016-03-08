Prince William saddened family can't meet his late mother Princess Diana

Princess William has spoken out about the sadness he feels that his wife and two children can't meet his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Source: 1 NEWS

In an interview with the magazine British GQ, the Prince opened up about his feelings surrounding his mother's 1997 death in a Paris car crash.

William told the magazine he would have liked having her advice and for her to meet his wife, Kate, and to see her grandchildren grow up.