Prince William receives first Covid-19 jab after secret battle with virus last year

Prince William has received his first coronavirus vaccine after a secret battle with Covid-19 last year.
Prince William posted this picture to his social media accounts.
The Duke of Cambridge shared an image on social media and tweeted this evening.
“On Tuesday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,” he wrote.
“To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”
The 38-year-old tested positive for coronavirus in April last year, but kept his illness secret.