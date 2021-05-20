TODAY |

Prince William receives first Covid-19 jab after secret battle with virus last year

Daniel Faitaua, 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Prince William has received his first coronavirus vaccine after a secret battle with Covid-19 last year.

Prince William posted this picture to his social media accounts.

The Duke of Cambridge shared an image on social media and tweeted this evening.

“On Tuesday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,” he wrote.

“To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

The 38-year-old tested positive for coronavirus in April last year, but kept his illness secret.

