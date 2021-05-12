Prince William pays tribute to slain Kiwi-born police officer Matiu Ratana

The Duke of Cambridge has paid tribute to London police officer Matiu Ratana - a New Zealander - who was tragically shot and killed in the line of duty.
Prince William took part in a moment of reflection for Ratana and laid a wreath on a memorial bench outside the Croydon Custody Centre in south London where he lost his life.
He also met a number of the 54-year-old’s work colleagues to pass on his condolences and heard some of their memories of working with him.
In September last year, Ratana died from a gunshot wound to his chest. The Metropolitan Police officer, who served for nearly 30 years, was shot in the early hours as he prepared to search a suspect who was handcuffed.
Seven months on, a 23-year-old suspect who also suffered injuries in the shooting - believed to have been self-inflicted - remains in hospital and is still too ill to be questioned by detectives.