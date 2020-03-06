Prince William nails juggling during trip to Ireland

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, showed off his juggling skills in Galway today, while on the third day of his visit to Ireland.

He and his wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, also visited a Gaelic Athletic Association club in the city, this year's European capital of culture, and tried their hands at traditional Irish sports, including hurling.

Earlier in the day, the royal couple dropped into a Galway pub and listened to a performance of local music.

