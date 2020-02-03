TODAY |

Prince William, Kate unimpressed as Rebel Wilson pokes fun at royals during BAFTA speech

Source:  1 NEWS

The British Academy Film Awards took place in London today, but it was an Australian who stole the show.

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry - Rebel Wilson had plenty of material to work with at the BAFTAs. Source: BBC

Australian actress Rebel Wilson presented the Best Director award at the 73rd BAFTAS ceremony, aired by the BBC. 

In her trademark comedic style, Wilson had the crowd in fits of laughter, even poking fun at the royal family - despite the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge being in the audience. 

Wilson opened her speech by saying, “It’s really great to be here at the Royal Andrew...Royal Harry…no, um…Royal Phil...at this royal palace…place.”

The camera then flashed to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who didn’t look very impressed by the reference to their controversial family member, Prince Andrew. 

The prosecutor in charge of the US investigation said the Duke of York isn’t cooperating. Source: 1 NEWS

Andrew, eighth in line to the throne, has received global backlash for his links to convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

