Prince William, Kate tour Britain to thank 'coronavirus heroes' on pandemic's front line

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are preparing to embark on a train tour of Britain to personally thank people who've gone to exceptional lengths to help out during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prince William and Kate, who've both taken a high profile throughout the coronavirus pandemic, will travel 2011 kilometres across the UK over the next three days.

It will be a chance for them to thank community workers, frontline staff, school children and volunteers, some of whom are being dubbed "coronavirus heroes".

The royals' tour comes as the nation prepares to roll out a mass vaccination programme.

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman told the BBC the morale-boosting tour will give the couple the chance to share their gratitude on behalf of the nation ahead of the Christmas holidays.

"We'd love to hear from you guys really about what the challenges are that everyone's facing at the moment," Prince William said, talking in a meeting with mental health charities.

The UK arts sector, which has been badly hit during the pandemic, will also be celebrated with several festive performances.

As well, at the request of the royal couple, the trip has been immortalised in a drawing by schoolboy artist Joe Whale, known as is The Doodle Boy. Joe found fame during lockdown through his YouTube tutorials.