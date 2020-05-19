TODAY |

Prince William, Kate team up with Anthony Joshua, ex-Dr Who star for mental health message

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have teamed up with celebrities and sporting stars to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with with celebrities and sporting stars to send the message. Source: Associated Press

Prince William and Kate recorded a special message alongside England football captain Harry Kane, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, actor David Tennant and two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for the Mental Health Minute.

The united message focuses on how people can support each other during the Covid-19 crisis, highlighting that, whoever you are and whatever you are going through, you are not alone – and it’s OK to reach out.

Daniel Faitaua
