TODAY |

Prince William joins video call with Christchurch Muslim community affected by mosque attacks

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The Duke of Cambridge has this morning reconnected with members of the Christchurch Muslim community affected by the Mosque attacks.

Prince William on a video call with members of the Christchurch Muslim community Source: Supplied/ Kensington Palace

Prince William joined a video call with members he met last year in the aftermath of the Al-Noor and Linwood mosque terrorist attacks and praised the community and the Government for their response.

"I’m really proud of all of you, the whole community and the New Zealand Government for how you have all dealt with such an atrocity.

"You are a role model for how something so tragic can be negotiated with the utmost grace and dignity," said the Duke.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Duke of Cambridge went to the Justice and Emergency precinct to express his gratitude. Source: 1 NEWS

He talked to Imams and representatives from the Al-Noor and Linwood mosques, and the Muslim Association of Canterbury, about how their community is doing 14 months on from the attacks.

The group spoke about grief and healing, and the continuing effects that the 15th March has had on their community.

READ MORE
Prince William visits Christchurch Hospital to meet with terrorist attack survivors

They also talked to the Duke about Covid-19 and how they have adapted to continue supporting their community during New Zealand’s lockdown.

In March, Brenton Tarrant, the white supremacist pleaded guilty to the 51 murders, 40 attempted murders and a terrorism charge

World
UK and Europe
Daniel Faitaua
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Dr Ashley Bloomfield explains NZ's steps to Level 1 - or how we'd go back to lockdown
2
Budget 2020: Winston Peters rejects 'helicopter' cash payouts to all Kiwis to help stimulate economy
3
John Campbell grills Grant Robertson over Budget doing 'nowhere near enough' for social welfare
4
Reserve Bank predicts unemployment to hit 9% and house prices to fall, says low interest rates here to stay
5
Global Covid-19 death toll passes 300,000 as WHO chief continues to face scrutiny
MORE FROM
World
MORE

US woman who was forced to undergo chemo when she was a teenager has died

French company back tracks after promising to prioritise US with Covid-19 vaccine

'Tale of two outbreaks': Singapore tackles a costly Covid-19 setback

Japan eases Covid-19 restrictions weeks ahead of schedule