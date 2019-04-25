Prince William joins video call with Christchurch Muslim community affected by mosque attacks

The Duke of Cambridge has this morning reconnected with members of the Christchurch Muslim community affected by the Mosque attacks.

Prince William on a video call with members of the Christchurch Muslim community Source: Supplied/ Kensington Palace

Prince William joined a video call with members he met last year in the aftermath of the Al-Noor and Linwood mosque terrorist attacks and praised the community and the Government for their response.

"I’m really proud of all of you, the whole community and the New Zealand Government for how you have all dealt with such an atrocity.

"You are a role model for how something so tragic can be negotiated with the utmost grace and dignity," said the Duke.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He talked to Imams and representatives from the Al-Noor and Linwood mosques, and the Muslim Association of Canterbury, about how their community is doing 14 months on from the attacks.

The group spoke about grief and healing, and the continuing effects that the 15th March has had on their community.

READ MORE Prince William visits Christchurch Hospital to meet with terrorist attack survivors

They also talked to the Duke about Covid-19 and how they have adapted to continue supporting their community during New Zealand’s lockdown.