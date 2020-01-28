TODAY |

Prince William honours great-grandmother's courage in hiding Jewish family in Nazi-occupied Greece

As Holocaust memorials are held across the world, the British royal family's given a nod to Princess Alice's courageous act of saving a Jewish family in Nazi-occupied Greece.

Princess Alice’s actions in Nazi-occupied Greece were recalled at a Holocaust memorial. Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking to a candle-lit crowd in a London ceremony, Prince William paid tribute to his great grandmother's bravery in hiding two people in her home in Athens, as the German troops arrived in Greece during World War II.

"The princess put a small two-room apartment on the third floor at the disposal of Mrs Cohen and her daughter," the Duke of Cambridge told the crowd.

“It was thanks to the courageous rescue of Princess Alice that the members of the Cohen family were saved.”

