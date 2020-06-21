TODAY |

Prince William had Covid-19 but chose to keep it secret, British tabloid reports

Source:  1 NEWS

Prince William had Covid-19 earlier in the year, according to a UK publication.

Prince William with his children. Source: Supplied

A source reportedly told The Sun the Duke of Cambridge "struggled to breath" while battling the illness in April.

He apparently kept his illness secret because he didn't want to cause alarm, the publication said. 

"William was hit pretty hard by the virus - it really knocked him for six," the source said.

"At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked.

"After seeing medics and testing positive - which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is - William was determined it should be business as usual, though.

"He was determined to fulfill his engagements."

The 38-year-old was reportedly treated by palace doctors and isolated at his Norfolk home.

It comes after Prince Charles was confirmed with Covid-19 in March.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also contracted the coronavirus at the end of March and spent time in intensive care in April.

