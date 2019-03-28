Prince William given new royal role

Prince William has been appointed Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland for 2020.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 37-year-old royal was appointed to the position by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and he will represent the Sovereign at the General Assembly.

Kensington Palace announced the news on Twitter, explaining: "The Queen has appointed Prince William as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the @churchscotland this year."

The Lord High Commissioner's role is to maintain the relationship between the State and the Church, and the Queen appoints a new Commissioner each year, on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Members of the Royal Family who have served in the past include the Queen's children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The Lord High Commissioner makes opening and closing addresses to the General Assembly and reports to the Queen on its proceedings. For the duration of the General Assembly, the Lord High Commissioner is granted permission to reside at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and receives a Guard of Honour, a 21-Gun Salute and the keys to the City of Edinburgh, according to Royal.uk.

Meanwhile, it was announced this week that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the EE BAFTAs on February 2.

Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine are regulars at the prestigious awards ceremony and this time they will celebrate William's 10th year as President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said: "We are so pleased The Duke and Duchess will join us to celebrate another outstanding year in film.

"This year marks The Duke's 10th year as BAFTA's President and his involvement has been invaluable to the work we do, from launching our global new talent activity in 2011, to supporting the BAFTA Scholarships programme and assisting with the most far-reaching fundraising campaign BAFTA has ever undertaken.

"We are immensely grateful to Their Royal Highnesses for their continued support and we look forward to welcoming them to the Film Awards on Sunday 2 February."

Kensington Palace also confirmed their attendance at the upcoming ceremony.